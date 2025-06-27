Kamal Haasan invited to join Oscars voting panel

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has been officially invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a voting member.

This invitation gives him the right to vote in the Oscar Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in global cinema.

The Academy’s invitation recognizes Kamal Haasan’s long-standing contributions to Indian and world cinema. With a career spanning over six decades and over 230 films, Kamal Haasan has earned praise for his versatility and commitment to storytelling. Seven of his films have previously been submitted for Oscar consideration by India, making this invitation a fitting tribute to his impact on the industry.

Kamal Haasan now joins a growing list of Indian artists who are being included in the global cinematic community, further highlighting India’s increasing presence on the international film stage.