TNEA 2025 rank list released

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 rank list has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education. A total of 3,02,374 students applied this year, of which 2,49,883 paid the application fee and 2,26,359 uploaded their certificates.

The counseling process will begin on July 7 for special categories and will continue until July 11. General counseling will take place from July 14 to August 17, while counseling for the reserved category will be held from August 21 to 23.

Higher Education Minister K. C. Sekar announced that 145 students scored a perfect 200/200. The top three ranks were secured by Sakshara from Kanchipuram (Rank 1), Karthika from Namakkal (Rank 2), and Amalan Anto (Rank 3).

Students can view their rank and schedule on the official website www.tneaonline.org. This year saw a significant increase in applicants, reflecting strong interest in engineering education across the state.

This year’s TNEA counseling will be conducted entirely online, allowing students to participate from the comfort of their homes. Candidates will be required to enter their choices of colleges and courses based on their ranks during the allotted counseling rounds. Seat allotments will be made based on merit, community reservation, and availability.

To support the increased number of applicants, the Directorate of Technical Education has strengthened its online systems and helpline support. Officials have also assured that all necessary guidance will be provided to ensure a smooth and transparent counseling process. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and to adhere strictly to the counseling schedule.