HC warns cases sgainst students traveling footboards

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a stern warning that students caught traveling on bus footboards may face legal action.

The court stated that law enforcement officers have the authority to register cases against both students and bus operators for this dangerous practice .

Judges noted that even when bus drivers alert students, most continue to cling to the footboards, putting their lives at serious risk. The court underscored that such conduct could lead to disciplinary action, with offenders being sent to juvenile correction facilities if necessary

Parents have been reminded of their responsibility to guide children away from unsafe habits.

Moreover, the bench highlighted that ample seating space exists inside buses and urged school authorities to ensure that students board and travel safely within the vehicle. The court also recommended that additional buses be deployed during school hours to prevent overcrowding and reduce the temptation for students to ride on the outside