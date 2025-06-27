Thiruma says VCK will stay in DMK alliance even with fewer seats

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan has confirmed that his party will continue to be part of the DMK alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, even if they are given fewer seats.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi Airport, Thirumavalavan stated that the main focus is to stop the BJP, PMK, and AIADMK alliance, which he claimed is trying to create divisions in Tamil Nadu.

He criticized the AIADMK for working under the control of the BJP and said recent events show they have betrayed the ideals of leaders like Periyar and Annadurai.

He added that while VCK cadres may feel upset if the party gets fewer seats, the larger goal of maintaining unity in the DMK-led alliance is more important. Thirumavalavan emphasized that his party is committed to the alliance and to the broader fight against the BJP-led front.