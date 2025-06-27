Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to enter ISS

Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Thursday. He became the first Indian to float into the International Space Station (ISS). Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Thursday. He became the first Indian to float into the International Space Station (ISS).

Live video showed Shukla and three other astronauts entering the ISS from the Crew Dragon capsule. All of them were smiling and were warmly hugged by the seven astronauts already on the space station.

Shukla said he is excited about the scientific work they will do over the next 14 days. He added that he feels a little lightheaded, but the joy of being in space is much greater.