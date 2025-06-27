Himachal flash floods: Toll rises to four; search on for missing 7

Two bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while two more bodies were traced on Thursday, Additional Deputy Magistrate Kangra Shilpa Bekta said.

The deceased have been identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Aditya Thakur from Chamba, and Pardeep Verma and Chandan from Uttar Pradesh, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said on Thursday.

Search operations have been intensified to find the seven persons still missing since flash floods triggered by cloudbursts hit Kangra and Kullu districts on Wednesday.