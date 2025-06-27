TVK executive committee meet 4 July in Chennai

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, will convene its State Executive Committee meeting on Friday, July 4, at 10 AM in Panaiyur at its Chennai headquarters.

The meeting, announced by TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand, will be chaired by party president Vijay and is expected to chart out strategic action plans and Vijay’s upcoming public outreach efforts

Attendees will include key state-level office-bearers, district coordinators, secretaries, and zonal leaders—authorized by the party head. Discussions will revolve around forthcoming mobilisation initiatives, community engagement programmes, and setting the stage for continued leadership visibility .

This meeting comes amid TVK’s rapid organisational expansion ahead of the 2026 state elections. Earlier this year, Vijay’s party rolled out booth-level infrastructure plans, inducted former officials and MLAs, appointed seasoned professionals like ex-IRS officer K.G. Arunraj to pivotal roles, and mobilised thousands of volunteers

The high-profile session marks another significant milestone in Vijay’s evolving political journey, as citizens and political observers await his evolving strategies and ideological positioning going ahead.