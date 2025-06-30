CM Stalin launches State’s first electric bus service

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday launched the state’s new electric bus service at a function held in the Vyasarpadi Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) depot in Chennai.

This marks a major step toward promoting eco-friendly public transport in the state.

Under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Programme (C-SUSP), supported by the World Bank, a total of 625 electric buses have been introduced. These include 400 non-AC and 225 AC buses, to be operated by MTC across 50 routes in Chennai and nearby suburban areas.

Five depots have been upgraded with charging and maintenance facilities to support this initiative. The buses have been procured from OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, under a Gross Cost Contract model.

The electric buses are equipped with modern features such as CCTV cameras, low-floor access, disabled-friendly seating, mobile charging ports, LED lights, and announcement systems. Each bus can travel up to 200 kilometers on a full charge.

The state government has fixed the payment to the private operator at ₹77.16 per km for non-AC buses and ₹80.86 per km for AC buses. MTC conductors will continue to handle ticketing services inside these buses as usual.

Officials say this rollout is just the beginning, as the government plans to expand the electric fleet across other cities in Tamil Nadu in the coming years. The initiative not only supports clean energy goals but also improves the quality of public transport for daily commuters.