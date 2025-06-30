Govt building e-commerce export hubs to empower MSMEs

The government is laying the foundation for a next-generation export ecosystem — one that is digital-first, logistics-enabled and MSME-inclusive, Moin Afaque, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said on Saturday.

Addressing the India SME Forum’s ‘MSME Day Conclave 2025’ here on creating a robust ecosystem for MSME e-commerce exports, he said that upcoming e-commerce export hubs are inspired by global best practices and will function as single-window zones for logistics, certification and regulatory support.

“With five pilot hubs already approved and more in the pipeline, we aim to scale this model across the country,” he told the gathering.

The event underscored the urgent need for digital transformation, enhanced export readiness, and robust trade facilitation to unlock the true potential of Indian small businesses on the world stage, while closing market access gaps for Indian MSMEs to scale globally.