40 Killed in Tanzania Bus Crash

Sabasa, June 30: A terrible bus crash in Tanzania has killed at least 40 people and injured over 30. The accident happened on Saturday night in the Sabasaba area on the Moshi-Tanga road.

Two passenger buses collided and caught fire. Many people were trapped inside as the flames spread quickly.

Locals rushed to help, pulling passengers from the burning buses. Some victims are badly burned and still not identified.

Emergency workers said many of the injured are in serious condition and were taken to hospitals. Most of the victims are Tanzanians.

An investigation is underway.