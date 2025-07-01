Bumrah Available for Second Test

Leeds, July 1: India received a major boost ahead of the second Test against England, as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit and available for selection. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Bumrah’s availability during a media interaction, just days before the match begins at Headingley on July 2. Leeds, July 1: India received a major boost ahead of the second Test against England, as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit and available for selection. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Bumrah’s availability during a media interaction, just days before the match begins at Headingley on July 2.

“He’s available for the game, obviously,” ten Doeschate said. “We’ve known from the beginning that he would only play three out of the five Tests. He’s had eight days to recover from the first match. But considering the conditions, his workload, and planning for the rest of the series, we haven’t made a final decision yet.”

Bumrah, who bowled a taxing 43.4 overs in the first Test at Edgbaston, was seen training at full intensity. Videos of him bowling at full speed during India’s net session have gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation that he could return to the playing XI for the crucial second Test.

India trails 0-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after losing the series opener. The pace unit, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, struggled to make an impact in the first Test. With conditions in Leeds likely to support seam bowling, Bumrah’s return could be critical in helping India bounce back.

Team management is weighing its options carefully. Bumrah is expected to be rotated throughout the series to manage his workload and reduce injury risk, especially considering the tight schedule and his history of back issues.

The decision to play Bumrah will also depend on how India plans to rotate its bowlers.