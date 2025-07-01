Jaiswal will continue playing for Mumbai

Mumbai, July 1: Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for domestic giants Mumbai after the state cricket body on Monday approved the withdrawal of his earlier request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The 23-year-old Jaiswal had surprised one and all in April by writing to the MCA, seeking NOC to represent a different state. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had initially accepted his request for the NOC. Jaiswal was headed to Goa and was even set to become their captain in domestic competitions. Mumbai, July 1: Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for domestic giants Mumbai after the state cricket body on Monday approved the withdrawal of his earlier request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The 23-year-old Jaiswal had surprised one and all in April by writing to the MCA, seeking NOC to represent a different state. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had initially accepted his request for the NOC. Jaiswal was headed to Goa and was even set to become their captain in domestic competitions.

However in May, Jaiswal wrote to the MCA seeking the withdrawal of his request to be issued the NOC. On Monday, the apex council of the MCA approved Jaiswal’s request to withdraw the NOC.

“The Apex Council has approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that had been earlier requested by Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent another state. He will continue to be available for Mumbai,” the MCA said.