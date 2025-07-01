Moeen Ali visits England nets

Edgbaston, July 1: In a surprising move, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali made an unexpected visit to the England Test team’s training session in Birmingham on Monday, offering his expertise on the Edgbaston pitch ahead of the second Test against India.

Ali, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2024, showed up at his home ground to lend a hand with his invaluable knowledge of the conditions at Edgbaston, a venue where he’s had a fair share of memorable performances.

Ali’s surprise presence comes at a crucial time for England, who are gearing up for a challenging second Test against India, after a thrilling 5-wicket victory in the series opener at Headingley. With the Edgbaston pitch expected to provide plenty of runs and spin-friendly conditions from day three onwards, England have turned to Ali, who has seen the surface in all its moods throughout his career.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel were seen deep in conversation with the 36-year-old, discussing the specifics of the Edgbaston surface and how it could behave over the course of the Test match. Sources revealed that Ali’s visit was a one-off, with the all-rounder not looking to take on a long-term coaching role, but simply offering guidance for this particular match.