Telangana pharma plant explosion: Toll rises to 35

The death toll from the explosion at the Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Pashamylaram has risen to 35, police said on Tuesday.

District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI that the toll rose to 35. He, however, did not provide further details.

“Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on,” he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues, visited the accident site.

When contacted, a senior official of Pranaam Hospitals in Miyapur said they received 21 patients on Monday with burns and head injuries. However, two were declared brought dead and one succumbed this morning.