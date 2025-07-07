Engg counselling begins in TN

The online counselling process for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu commenced today, beginning with special categories such as differently-abled students, children of ex-servicemen, and sportspersons.

This year, over 3.02 lakh students registered for engineering admissions, with around 2.41 lakh students receiving rank numbers. As part of the 7.5% reservation quota, more than 47,000 students are eligible to participate in the special category counselling, which will continue until July 8.

General counselling is scheduled to take place from July 9 to 11, while the main phase of counselling for all other students will begin on July 14 and continue until August 19. The process covers admissions to BE and BTech programmes in more than 445 engineering colleges, including government, government-aided, and self-financing institutions affiliated with Anna University.