EPS launches Statewide tour to reconnect with people

Marking a renewed push towards the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) flagged off a massive state-wide outreach campaign titled “Let’s Protect People, Rescue Tamil Nadu” from Coimbatore district today.

This campaign is designed to directly engage with voters in every Assembly constituency and showcase the AIADMK’s governance vision.

The day began with EPS offering special prayers at the Vanapathrakaliamman Temple in Thekkampatti, under the Mettupalayam Assembly segment. Speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence that with the support of farmers and the masses, AIADMK would once again form the government in Tamil Nadu.

During the campaign stop, EPS held an interaction with local farmers and brick kiln operators. Farmers raised serious concerns about the shutdown of brick kilns in the region due to legal hurdles allegedly created by certain self-proclaimed environmental activists. They claimed that due to the kiln closures, over 3 lakh people, including firewood traders and daily wage workers, were suffering from unemployment and loss of livelihood.

Appealing for support, the affected workers requested EPS to facilitate the reopening of brick kilns once AIADMK returns to power. They also assured that they were ready to operate within the legal framework.

Responding empathetically, Edappadi Palaniswami said, “I am a farmer first, and I understand the pain of the farming community. During our rule, we secured maximum central funds for drip irrigation and worked closely with the Centre for agriculture-friendly policies.” He assured that AIADMK, if voted back to power, would take concrete steps to revive traditional industries like brick kilns in a legal and sustainable manner.

The campaign also saw participation from alliance partners, with AIADMK extending invitations to its friendly parties to join hands in this effort. The campaign will cover all districts of Tamil Nadu, aiming to energize the party’s base and build public momentum ahead of the crucial polls.