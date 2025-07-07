Vaibhav Taneja appointed treasurer of Musk’s America Party

Indian-American Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla’s CFO, has been named Treasurer and Custodian of Records for Elon Musk’s new political party, the America Party. Musk announced the party to challenge what he called the U.S.’s “one-party system.” Once a supporter of Donald Trump, Musk later fell out with him over policy issues. Musk had earlier led the push to cut government jobs and spending through the Department of Government Efficiency. Taneja’s official role in Musk’s political outfit was confirmed through paperwork submitted to the US Federal Election Commission (FEC), which lists him as both Treasurer and Custodian of Records of the party. The Trump-Musk feud reignited in dramatic fashion late last month as Trump pushed Republicans in Congress to ram through his massive domestic agenda in the form of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Musk expressed fierce opposition to the legislation, and ruthlessly attacked its Republican backers for supporting “debt slavery.”