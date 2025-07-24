India ends Day 1 at 264/4

Manchester, July 24: India concluded a challenging Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at 264/4, with the day’s play overshadowed by an unfortunate injury to star batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the right knee by a delivery from pacer James Anderson.

The incident occurred as Pant was in the middle of a typically aggressive innings, having scored a quickfire 44 runs off just 55 balls. His fearless approach at the crease, which had been a highlight of the Indian innings, was cut short as he limped off the field with assistance, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike.

Despite the setback, India’s batting lineup showed resilience. On his Test debut, Sai Sudharsan impressed with a well-composed half-century, scoring a steady 61. He was supported by a solid contribution from KL Rahul, who made 46 runs. However, England’s bowlers, including captain Ben Stokes and spinner Liam Dawson, managed to pick up crucial early wickets to keep the visitors in check.

As the day’s play came to an end, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) were at the crease, tasked with building on the foundation set by the top order. The match hangs in the balance, with the second day expected to be crucial for both teams as they vie for control in this pivotal series match.