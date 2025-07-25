No respect for honest officers in DMK govt: EPS

Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami today launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, asserting that honest officials are not respected under its administration.

Speaking in Pudukkottai, he introduced new All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) campaign initiatives and expressed confidence in his party’s prospects for the 2026 assembly elections.

Palaniswami unveiled two key campaign programs: “DMK’s Deceptions and Thefts” and “For Truth and Rights,” signaling a strong offensive against the current government. He also released a video titled “Answer, Father,” which addresses various issues faced by women.

Further escalating his campaign, the AIADMK leader introduced a “report card” initiative. This report card aims to inform the public about the alleged disparity between the DMK’s electoral promises and the current ground reality. These report cards are slated for door-to-door distribution across Tamil Nadu, ensuring widespread reach.

Palaniswami did not shy away from making bold predictions, stating his belief that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure an overwhelming victory in 2026. He vehemently criticized the DMK government’s handling of civil servants, emphasizing that punishing honest police officers is not indicative of good governance.

Regarding the AIADMK’s alliances, Palaniswami indicated that major parties would join the coalition at an opportune time. He also dismissed dissenting voices, stating that individuals giving interviews against the alliance are attempting to disrupt its unity. When questioned about T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Palaniswami declined to comment.