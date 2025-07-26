Defiant Anbumani dares to continue the rally

A planned state-wide rally spearheaded by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss is set to go ahead as scheduled, despite concerns raised by his father and party founder S. Ramadoss, and an ensuing circular from the state police.

This comes as PMK spokesperson K. Balu, a staunch supporter of Anbumani, clarified that the police directive was not a ban but merely an informational advisory to district police regarding Ramadoss’s objections.

On Saturday, Balu, accompanied by other Anbumani supporters, met with the IGP (North) to seek clarity on the circular. “The circular has been misunderstood. The circular was not issued to ban the rally but to apprise the district police about the concerns raised by Ramadoss,” Balu informed reporters, dispelling notions of an official prohibition.

He further emphasized that the rally’s objectives align with the party’s broader goals. “The rally is to fulfill the dreams of Ramadoss. He should be proud. The rally is to dethrone DMK and to safeguard the rights of the people,” Balu stated, attempting to frame the event as a continuation of the party’s core principles.

Significantly, Balu also addressed the issue of Anbumani’s authority within the party, particularly in light of the apparent family feud and political fallout. “Anbumani is elected by the general council and recognized by the Election Commission of India. PMK is a democratic party and any individual, including Ramadoss, cannot take decisions,” he asserted, openly challenging the authority of the octogenarian party founder who has reportedly been undermining his son’s political activities.

This statement highlights a clear internal power struggle within the PMK, with Anbumani’s faction asserting his legitimate leadership and right to independently organize party events, including the use of the party flag.