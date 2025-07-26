EPS calls on Modi at Tiruchy airport, Submits memorandum

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tiruchy Airport. This marks their first meeting after the revival of the BJP–AIADMK alliance.

With just a few months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the meeting has gained political importance. EPS handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister, highlighting key demands related to farmers, river-linking projects, and defence infrastructure in the state.

The memorandum included three major requests: exemption of CIBIL score norms for farmers seeking loans, immediate funding and implementation of the Godavari–Cauvery river-linking project, and the creation of a dedicated defence corridor connecting Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem, and Tiruchy to boost defence manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.