UK Trade Agreement Will Benefit Tamil Nadu: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the recently signed free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom would greatly benefit Tamil Nadu. He spoke about this during his visit to Thoothukudi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects.

Modi said the agreement is a sign of growing trust in India from the international community. He pointed out that the deal would help Tamil Nadu’s small businesses, farmers, youth, and exporters. Products from the state—like textiles, seafood, and engineering goods—will find easier access to UK markets due to reduced tariffs.

He added that about 99% of Indian goods exported to the UK will soon become duty-free, making them more competitive globally. This will create new opportunities for businesses in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister also said that Tamil Nadu’s growth is a key focus of the central government. He highlighted the investments being made in infrastructure, such as ports, railways, and highways, to support the state’s development.