Tamil Nadu’s Development is Our Main Focus: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the development of Tamil Nadu is one of the central government’s top priorities. During his recent visit to the state, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several key infrastructure projects worth around ₹4,900 crore.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thoothukudi, Modi said that these initiatives show the Centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s progress. He stated that development work is being carried out without any political bias and that the aim is to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Among the major projects inaugurated was the new terminal building at Thoothukudi airport, constructed at a cost of ₹450 crore. The terminal is expected to handle nearly 20 lakh passengers annually, which is a significant jump from its earlier capacity. Modi also flagged off several railway projects, including the electrification of the Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line and doubling of tracks in Nagercoil and Tirunelveli areas.

In addition, road and highway projects such as the four-laning of NH‑36 and widening of NH‑138 near Thoothukudi Port were launched. The Prime Minister said these projects will improve connectivity, boost trade, and bring jobs to the local population.

Modi also highlighted the government’s efforts to support Tamil language and culture. He urged leaders to use Tamil in official communications and pointed out that the central government has increased development funds for Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years.