Statues to be Erected for Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu to attend the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, announced that grand statues will be erected in honour of two great Chola emperors – Rajaraja Chola I and Rajendra Chola I.

The PM said that these statues would be a tribute to their lasting contributions to India’s culture, architecture, and administration. The event was held to commemorate the 1,000th birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I, known for his naval conquests and empire expansion.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi highlighted the democratic practices of the Chola period, such as the Kudavolai voting system, and praised the dynasty’s achievements in governance, trade, and temple building. He said the Cholas laid a strong foundation for a united and prosperous India.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister also released a special ₹1000 silver coin in honour of Rajendra Chola I’s naval expedition.

The Tamil Nadu government is also planning a 35-foot statue of Rajaraja Chola in Thanjavur as part of a larger cultural preservation project.

The PM’s visit included prayers at the temple, a roadshow in Trichy, and interactions with the public. Security arrangements were tight, with police declaring the temple zone a high-security area for the event.