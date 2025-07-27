Modi Releases Commemorative Coin Honouring Rajendra Chola I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations at the famous Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu and released a commemorative coin in honour of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.

The event was part of a three-day cultural festival marking 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola’s historic naval expedition and the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The programme was attended by Governor R. N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan, and other dignitaries.

The ₹1,000 silver coin was issued to celebrate the Chola emperor’s achievements. The coin weighs 40 grams and features images and inscriptions that highlight Rajendra Chola I’s naval expedition.

During the function, devotional hymns were sung by traditional temple singers called Othuvars. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja also performed on stage. Prime Minister Modi was seen enjoying the songs, especially during the performance of “Om Sivoham” and other spiritual pieces.

PM Modi also performed special poojas at the temple, including abhishekam with water from the Ganga river. He visited various shrines within the temple complex and saw exhibitions about Chola art, architecture, and history.

The event was held with tight security and was attended by a large number of people.