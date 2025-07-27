Modi Says Cholas Followed Democratic Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chola dynasty practiced democratic governance even 1,000 years ago. He made this remark during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival held at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple.

Speaking at the event, Modi pointed out that the Chola rulers gave importance to local governance. He highlighted the Kudavolai system, an ancient method used during the Chola period to elect members for village administration through a voting system involving lottery-style selection.

Modi said this showed that democratic practices were part of Tamil society long before modern times. He praised the Cholas for their administrative skills and said that India can take pride in such a rich history of good governance.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during a grand celebration that also included the release of a commemorative coin for Emperor Rajendra Chola I. The event celebrated the Chola dynasty’s contributions to culture, architecture, and naval power.