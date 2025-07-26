PM to hold roadshow in Trichy and Ariyalur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, beginning today. His itinerary includes a significant 9-kilometer roadshow across Trichy and Ariyalur, where he will meet the public.

The Prime Minister will first arrive in Thoothukudi today for various programs. Following these engagements, he will travel by air to Trichy, arriving at 10:30 PM tonight. Upon arrival, he will proceed by car from the airport to the Court Yard Marriott Hotel near the Trichy Collectorate, where he will stay overnight.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:30 AM, Prime Minister Modi will depart from Trichy Airport by helicopter for Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district. There, he will participate in the “Aadi Thiruvathirai” concluding ceremony, which marks the birth anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola. This event is being organized by the Central Archaeological Department.

Trichy Roadshow (8 km): On Sunday morning, prior to his helicopter departure, the Prime Minister will conduct an 8-kilometer roadshow in Trichy. The route will cover: Court Yard Hotel, Major Saravanan Roundabout, MGR Statue, Court, Bharathidasan Road, Head Post Office, Good Shed Bridge, TVS Tollgate, Pudukottai Road and Trichy Airport

Ariyalur Roadshow: After landing at the newly arranged helipad in the Ponneri area, adjacent to the bypass road in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the Prime Minister will conduct an additional 1-kilometer roadshow. This roadshow will lead to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, the venue for the main event. Iron barricades have been installed along both roadshow routes.

Extensive security measures are in place for the Prime Minister’s visit:

Six-Layer Security: The hotel where the Prime Minister will stay in Trichy has been secured with a six-layer security cordon.

Personnel: LPG officials, LPG security officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Tamil Nadu police, and bomb detection and disposal squads have been deployed.

Intelligence: Central and state intelligence officials are actively monitoring the areas.

Deployment: More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across Trichy city and Ariyalur’s Gangaikonda Cholapuram region.

Last-Minute Changes: Due to security concerns, the helipad location in Gangaikonda Cholapuram was moved from a school campus to the Ponneri area.

Similarly, the Prime Minister’s accommodation was changed at the last minute from the TVS Tollgate area’s Tourist Lodge to a private hotel near the Collectorate.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and former president Annamalai are expected to participate in the roadshows.