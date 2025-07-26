TN govt to submit petition to Modi during Ariyalur visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that a petition containing various requests will be submitted on behalf of the state government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Due to being hospitalized, Chief Minister Stalin will not be able to present the petition in person. Instead, Minister Thangam Thennarasu will hand over the petition to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit includes a stop in Thoothukudi, followed by participation in a significant three-part celebration in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Ariyalur district.

This event, organized by the Central Archaeological Department, marks the completion of the “Aadi Thiruvathirai” festival, which celebrates the birthday of Emperor Rajendra Chola.

This submission of a petition by the state government highlights the ongoing dialogue and requests from Tamil Nadu to the central government, taking advantage of the Prime Minister’s presence in the state.