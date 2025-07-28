Adi Pooram: Chariot festival at Srivilliputhur Andal temple 

The annual Aadi Pooram festival, celebrating the incarnation day of Goddess Andal at the revered Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, a significant Vaishnavite shrine, concluded with the grand chariot procession today (Monday, July 28). The 10-day festival commenced on July 20 with the flag hoisting ceremony.

Throughout the festival, Andal and Rengamannar adorned various mounts for processions. A highlight was the ‘5 Garuda Sevai’ on the 5th day (July 24), where deities including Andal, Rengamannar, Perumal, Sundararaja Perumal, Srinivasa Perumal, and Thiruthangal Appan, along with Periyazhwar, offered darshan on various vehicles, predominantly the Garuda mount. The ‘Sayana Sevai’ took place on the evening of the 7th day.

The pinnacle of the Aadi Pooram festival, the chariot procession, began this morning (July 28). Between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM, amidst the sounds of drums, Andal and Rengamannar were ceremoniously seated on the temple chariot. The procession was flagged off at 9:30 AM by Ministers Sattur Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, and Collector Sugaputhra, who pulled the vadam (rope).

Lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other states participated, chanting “Govinda… Gopala…” as they pulled the chariot. A significant moment that enthralled the devotees was a ‘Garudan’ (eagle) circling in the sky.

Preparations for the procession were elaborate. Encroachments were removed from the four main chariot streets, and iron plates were laid to ensure smooth movement of the chariot wheels. Seven new ropes were attached to the chariot.

Additionally, excavators from the Agricultural Department assisted in pushing the chariot from behind, ensuring its majestic progression through the crowd of devotees. The municipality also provided essential facilities like drinking water and toilets for the devotees.