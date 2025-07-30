Medical admission: 25 disqualified for giving fake certificates

In a significant crackdown on fraudulent practices, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) in Tamil Nadu has disqualified 25 students from undergraduate medical, dental, and allied health sciences admissions for the academic year 2025-2026.

The students were found to have submitted fake certificates during the application process.

The discrepancies were identified by the selection committee during the meticulous verification stage, highlighting the stringent measures in place to ensure fair and legitimate admissions.

Authorities anticipate police action against those involved in these fraudulent submissions.

This revelation comes amidst the ongoing allocation of a substantial number of seats across various quotas.

This includes 495 MBBS and 119 BDS seats reserved under the 7.5% quota for government school students, 1,144 MBBS and 515 BDS seats under the management quota, and 592 MBBS and 15 BDS seats through the NRI quota. The disqualification of these 25 students underscores the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the medical admission process in the state.