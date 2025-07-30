‘Your conduct does not inspire confidence’

Observing that Justice Yashwant Varma’s conduct does not inspire confidence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday posed sharp questions to the judge seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

The top court asked Justice Varma why did he appear before the in-house inquiry committee and not challenge it then and there.

It told Justice Varma that he should have come earlier to the apex court against the in-house inquiry panel’s report.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih said if the Chief Justice of India has material to believe that there is misconduct by a judge then he can inform the president and the prime minister.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted that the in-house inquiry panel’s recommendation for his removal is unconstitutional.

Sibal told the court that recommendation of proceedings for removal in this manner would set a dangerous precedent.