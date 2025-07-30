Student mowed down by luxury car in intentional Act

A shocking incident in Chennai has left the city reeling, as a 19-year-old college student, S Nithin Sai, was intentionally mowed down by a luxury car following a feud on Monday night, leading to his instantaneous death.

The case, initially reported as a hit-and-run, has now been reclassified as murder, with the surrender of S Chandru, grandson of DMK corporation councillor K Dhanasekaran, who was reportedly inside the luxury vehicle.

Nithin Sai, a first-year English literature student at a Mylapore college, was riding pillion on a scooter with his friend, S Abishek (20), who is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. The horrific incident occurred around 11:30 PM on School Road in Thirumangalam.

According to preliminary investigations, Nithin and Abishek had gone to a food court in Anna Nagar where they encountered some school juniors. An escalating dispute ensued, prompting Nithin and Abishek to leave the scene on their scooter. Moments later, a luxury car, purportedly driven by one of the youths from the opposing group, deliberately struck their two-wheeler. Both Nithin and Abishek were thrown from the bike. Tragically, Nithin Sai, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Thirumangalam police had initially treated the case as a hit-and-run but quickly uncovered evidence suggesting the act was intentional. Three other youths involved in the incident were secured earlier by the police.

The surrender of S Chandru on Tuesday night has added a significant dimension to the ongoing investigation. He was reportedly accompanied by men associated with his grandfather, K Dhanasekaran, when he was handed over to the police for questioning.

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for swift justice from Nithin Sai’s family and friends. The police are continuing their investigation, gathering CCTV footage and witness accounts to fully ascertain the sequence of events and the roles of all individuals involved in what is now being treated as a pre-meditated murder.

The tragic death of a young student in such a deliberate and violent manner has deeply disturbed the city, underscoring the need for a thorough and impartial investigation.