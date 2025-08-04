Nine of family among 11 killed as SUV falls into canal in UP’s Gonda

Eleven people, including nine members of a family, died and four others were injured when an SUV plunged into the Saryu canal in this district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Belwa Bahuta when the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer prayers at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur, said Krishn Gopal Rai, Station House Officer (SHO) of Itiyathok police station.

Rai said the vehicle was carrying 15 people, including the driver.

With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said those killed in the accident included six women, two men and three children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he said.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said on X.