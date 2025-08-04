Malegaon blast case verdict a ‘slap’ on Congress, says MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Speaking at the Chhadi Nishan Poojan programme of Goga Dev on the occasion of Goga Navami at Hansdas Math in Indore, Vijayvargiya said, “These innocents were harassed for years by trapping them in false cases, and today the court’s decision is like a slap on the face of big Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and P. Chidambaram.”

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

The court dropped all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), citing a lack of sufficient evidence to support the prosecution’s claims.

Accusing Congress of torturing the accused, Vijayvargiya added, “These people behaved very cruelly with Sadhvi Pragya Singh due to which she still has back pain, and Congress tortured innocent people by keeping them in jail by calling it ‘Bhagwa atankwad (saffron terror)’. They were asked to take the names of the people of the Sangh (Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh), but they did not relent.”

“This decision is a slap on the face of Congress leaders,” he added.