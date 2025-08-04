Air India crash: UK families await update on DNA-matched remains

Keystone Law, which has been working with aviation experts to assist many of the families who lost loved ones in the June 12 crash, called for urgency in the process this week.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit last week, Downing Street had confirmed that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had discussed the Air India plane crash during their bilateral talks against the backdrop of UK media reports of mislabelling of some remains repatriated to Britain.

“The UK and Indian governments have held high-level talks, as a result of the international media coverage of this problem,” said James Healy-Pratt, Aviation Partner at Keystone Law.

“It is believed that some matched DNA remains may now have been located in India. Confirmation is awaited,” he said.

The 241 passengers and crew who died in the disaster included 52 British nationals, with two out of 12 caskets repatriated to the UK for last rites found to be incorrectly identified.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had responded to the UK reports to stress that “all mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased”.

“We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue,” the MEA’s official spokesperson said in a statement last month.