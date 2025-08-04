Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia’s war 

Washington, Aug 4: A close aide of former US President Donald Trump has criticised India for buying oil from Russia. He said this act is helping to fund the war in Ukraine. Washington, Aug 4: A close aide of former US President Donald Trump has criticised India for buying oil from Russia. He said this act is helping to fund the war in Ukraine.

Stephen Miller, a key advisor to Trump, made the comments on a TV show called Sunday Morning Futures. He said Trump wants India to stop buying Russian oil. “It’s not okay for India to finance the war by buying oil from Russia,” Miller said.

Trump’s former deputy chief of staff also expressed surprise. He said many people don’t know that India is buying almost the same amount of oil from Russia as China. He called it “an astonishing fact” during an interview on Fox News.

These comments come as the Trump team increases pressure on countries still trading with Russia.