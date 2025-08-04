Boat with 154 migrants sinks off Yemen coast

Yemen, Aug 4: A boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants sank off the coast of Yemen on Sunday. At least 68 people have died. Another 74 are still missing, the United Nations’ migration agency said. Yemen, Aug 4: A boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants sank off the coast of Yemen on Sunday. At least 68 people have died. Another 74 are still missing, the United Nations’ migration agency said.

Only 10 people have been rescued so far. Nine of them are Ethiopians and one is Yemeni, a local health official confirmed. Rescue teams searched through the night.

The boat sank in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen’s southern Abyan province. It was trying to take the migrants to Gulf countries for work.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the sea route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen is very dangerous. Many migrants from Ethiopia and Somalia risk their lives on this journey, hoping to reach Saudi Arabia or nearby countries.