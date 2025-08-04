Hamas offers to let Red Cross help hostages 

Beirut, Aug 4: Hamas said it is ready to work with the Red Cross to help hostages in Gaza—but only if Israel meets certain conditions. Beirut, Aug 4: Hamas said it is ready to work with the Red Cross to help hostages in Gaza—but only if Israel meets certain conditions.

They want Israel to stop airstrikes and keep aid routes open all the time. Only then, they say, will they allow aid to reach the hostages.

This comes after Hamas shared a video of a very thin hostage, Evyatar David. In the video, David is seen digging a hole, which he says is for his own grave. The video drew strong criticism from many countries.

Israel says 50 hostages are still in Gaza. Only 20 of them are believed to be alive. So far, Hamas has not let any aid groups meet or help the hostages. Their families have no news about their condition.