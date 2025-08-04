Google rolls out Deep Think in Gemini app

New York, Aug 4: Google is giving its most advanced AI users something new to play with, and it’s called Deep Think. New York, Aug 4: Google is giving its most advanced AI users something new to play with, and it’s called Deep Think.

Users subscribed to Google AI Ultra can access Deep Think directly in the Gemini app. This new model is not just another iteration of Gemini 2.5; it’s based on the same variant that achieved top-tier scores at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), a global competition where the best student minds go head-to-head on high-level maths problems.

While that IMO version took hours to think through complex problems, the one in the Gemini app is tuned for speed and everyday usability — though still capable of serious reasoning, according to Google’s internal testing.