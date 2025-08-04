Protests mark Hasina’s exit anniversary

Dhaka, Aug 4: A newly formed political party led by students who played a key role in the anti-government protests that led to the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a rally in the country’s capital Dhaka on Sunday, pledging to build a new Bangladesh amid ongoing political uncertainty surrounding the next national election, reported news agency AP.

The National Citizen Party, formed by the organisers of last year’s protests, gathered near the Shaheed Minar monument with around 1,000 supporters. Party leader Nahid Islam announced a 24-point agenda and called for the creation of a new constitution to replace the one adopted in 1972.

“Exactly one year ago, at this Shaheed Minar (memorial), we vowed to free this country from the hands of dictatorship. By responding to that call, we together defeated the fascist rule and regained control of our country,” Islam said.

Let us all unite and transform this historic 24-point agenda into reality to build a new Bangladesh, a Bangladesh that fulfills the dreams of all citizens, as we move toward the formation of our second republic,” he added, as quoted by the agency.