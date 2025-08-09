Ajith Kumar’s Family Receives ₹25 Lakh Compensation

Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Pathrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga district, died while being interrogated by a special police team. The investigation began after a woman named Nikita filed a complaint about a missing necklace from her car. Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Pathrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga district, died while being interrogated by a special police team. The investigation began after a woman named Nikita filed a complaint about a missing necklace from her car.

In connection with this case, a murder charge has been filed against five police officers, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently holding and questioning them.

The Madurai bench of the High Court had ordered an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh for Ajith Kumar’s family. In accordance with this order, Minister Periyakaruppan handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the family. Additionally, the SC/ST Commission had previously provided a relief fund of ₹7.5 lakh.

