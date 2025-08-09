Pahalgam Attack Victim Meets CM 

Dr. A. Parameswaran, a tourist from Tamil Nadu who was injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, along with his family, met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The meeting was to thank the Chief Minister for the state government’s support during his treatment. Dr. A. Parameswaran, a tourist from Tamil Nadu who was injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, along with his family, met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The meeting was to thank the Chief Minister for the state government’s support during his treatment.

Dr. Parameswaran sustained serious injuries in the attack and was treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Chief Minister Stalin had previously assured that the state government would cover the costs of his treatment and other related expenses. During a visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister also visited Dr. Parameswaran at the hospital.