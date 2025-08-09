Tamil Nadu Government Issues Green Guidelines for Vinayagar Chaturthi Celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a detailed set of guidelines to ensure that Vinayagar Chaturthi is celebrated in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. Stressing the state’s long-standing tradition of environmental protection, the government has called on the public to use the festival as an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. The new rules are in line with the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board and focus on eco-friendly practices, safe idol immersion, and responsible waste disposal. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a detailed set of guidelines to ensure that Vinayagar Chaturthi is celebrated in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. Stressing the state’s long-standing tradition of environmental protection, the government has called on the public to use the festival as an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. The new rules are in line with the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board and focus on eco-friendly practices, safe idol immersion, and responsible waste disposal.

According to the guidelines, devotees are encouraged to use idols made only from clay and other biodegradable materials. Natural decorations are recommended, with the use of water-based and non-toxic natural dyes for coloring idols. For puja and decorations, the government advises the use of natural flowers, leaves, and reusable fabrics. During the distribution of prasad, biodegradable plates, cups, and glasses should be used, and waste should be segregated and disposed of responsibly. The government has also made it clear that idol immersions must be carried out only at designated locations identified by the district administration to prevent water pollution.

The rules also specify what should be avoided. Idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) are strictly prohibited, as they are harmful to the environment and do not dissolve easily in water. Toxic, non-biodegradable dyes and oil paints are not allowed. The use of single-use plastics, thermocol, and filament bulbs for decorations is banned. In addition, immersing idols in unapproved water bodies is strictly forbidden, to ensure the protection of rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state.

By issuing these comprehensive guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government aims to make Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations both joyful and environmentally safe. Authorities have urged the public, idol makers, and event organisers to follow these rules strictly, ensuring that tradition and environmental responsibility go hand in hand during the festivities.