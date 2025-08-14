Khalistanis vandalise Hindu temple in US yet again

Indiana, Aug 14: A temple in Greenwood, Indiana, has been desecrated, allegedly by pro-Khalistani extremists. This is the fourth attack on a BAPS temple in the US in less than a year. This is a Hindu temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said the temple’s walls were defaced with anti-India and anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi graffiti.

HAF, an advocacy group, linked the desecration to pro-Khalistan extremists. Meanwhile, another group, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), urged authorities to classify the incident as the fourth such hate crime.

BAPS Public Affairs, in a social media post, said the latest incident has only strengthened the community’s resolve to stand united against anti-religious behaviour.

For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior,” BAPS said in the post on X on Tuesday.

The Hindu American Foundation denounced the incident, attributing it to pro-Khalistan extremists known for employing similar methods previously.