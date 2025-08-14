France, Britain willing to reinstate sanctions on Iran

London, Aug 14: France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have told the United Nations, they are ready to reinstate sanctions on Iran if it does not return to negotiations with the international community over its nuclear programme, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The foreign ministers of the so-called E3 group wrote to the UN on Tuesday to raise the spectre of “snapback” sanctions unless Iran takes action, the report added citing a letter seen by the newspaper.
We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the ministers said in the letter, according tomthe report.