Coolie Review: Style meets substance

When Superstar Rajinikanth steps into a Lokesh Kanagaraj frame for the very first time, expectations don’t just rise – they explode.

Fans walked into theatres with fireworks in their hearts, hoping for a cinematic feast. Coolie arrives like a grand platter: lavishly presented, brimming with top-tier actors, yet occasionally missing the spice that lingers long after the meal.

Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj), a noble-hearted inventor, creates a mobile cremation unit meant to serve humanity. But his vision is hijacked by Simon (Nagarjuna), a suave yet ruthless smuggler. The invention becomes a pawn in a far darker game, and tragedy strikes – Rajasekhar is gone, leaving his daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan) and her sisters in despair.

Enter Deva (Rajinikanth) – friend, guardian, and a man cloaked in layers of mystery. His mission is personal: peel back the masks, confront Simon’s empire, and uncover whether Simon is truly the hand behind the tragedy… or just another player in a deeper conspiracy. Along the way, the threads tighten – a cryptic Dayal (Soubin Shahir), hidden pasts, shadowy business deals, and the lingering question: Who is Deva, really? The answers unfold in a mixture of swagger, suspense, and stylish combat.

Lokesh Kanagaraj once again proves he can assemble an ensemble cast like a master chef arranging a banquet. Soubin Shahir, stepping into a role once destined for Fahadh Faasil, serves a performance that is both spicy and soulful – gritty action tempered by emotional weight.

Nagarjuna’s first foray into villainy is a delicious detour from his romantic-hero lane. There are flashes of menace, though the full heat of the character never quite simmers to a boil. Sathyaraj, despite fleeting screen time, delivers elegance and gravitas, like a perfectly aged wine.

Rajinikanth is the heartbeat here – all charm and swagger in the flashback portions, the de-ageing effects lending an extra sheen. His duels with Nag and Soubin are cinematic showpieces, crafted for whistles and applause. Rachitha Ram enjoys a neat twist, and a few sequences – the mansion fight, the Rajini–Nag face-off – bring bursts of adrenaline.

A grand feast still needs a strong recipe, and here’s where Coolie stumbles. Lokesh’s writing feels under-seasoned, leaning too heavily on star wattage rather than marinating the story with depth. Even a simple plot can become mouthwatering with the right execution, but pacing issues and a thin narrative leave the experience uneven.

Shruti Haasan’s role is little more than a vessel for tears. Upendra’s presence feels like a garnish that doesn’t match the dish, wasted in a role without weight. Aamir Khan’s cameo – easily predicted – offers no real surprise.

It’s a watchable action drama – not quite the gourmet meal the trailer promised, but still a serving worth tasting at least once.