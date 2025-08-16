Messi’s India tour gets final seal of approval

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated visit to India has received its final seal of approval with the Argentine superstar set to kick off his three-city tour in Kolkata on December 12, promoter of the event Satadru Dutta said on Friday.

As earlier reported by PTI, the football-mad city of Kolkata will be the first stop in Messi’s whirlwind trip named ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The visit will conclude after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on December 15.

This will be the Argentine great’s first trip to India since 2011 when he visited the country with his national to play a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

“I got the authorisation and afterwards made it official (on social media). Messi will post any day between August 28 and September 1 with the official poster with all details and a small introduction of his tour,” Dutta told PTI, confirming his visit.

Dutta met Messi’s father earlier this year to present the proposal, and on February 28, Messi himself met him at his residence for a 45-minute discussion.

“I explained the plan and what we wanted to do. He seemed convinced it was worth it and committed to coming,” Dutta said.

Messi’s entourage may also include Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets among others but Dutta refused to divulge any name.