INDIA Bloc names former SC Judge as Vice-Presidential candidate

The INDIA bloc is likely to nominate former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for the post of Vice President.

Sources said that the decision was made following a meeting of the bloc’s leaders at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

This comes a day after the BJP-led NDA announced Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as their nominee.

A veteran of the RSS and former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, Radhakrishnan’s nomination was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to the opposition to support him for a “unanimous election.”

Radhakrishnan’s victory is considered highly likely due to the NDA’s comfortable majority in the electoral college. The election is scheduled for September 9.