Chance of rain for 6 days in Tamil Nadu

Residents of Tamil Nadu can expect a period of unsettled weather as the regional meteorological center has predicted a chance of rain for the next six days.

While the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates partly cloudy conditions with a low chance of rain (around 10%), the probability of precipitation increases significantly towards the end of the week.

According to the forecast, Friday could see a 45% chance of rain during the day, while Saturday has a high chance of scattered thunderstorms, with the probability of rain reaching 75% both during the day and night.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a lower chance of rain on Sunday.