NHAI okays 6-lane elevated corridor to ease Chennai traffic

​The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given its approval for the construction of a new six-lane elevated corridor from Poonamallee to Maduravoyal in Chennai. This project is aimed at providing a smooth entry for vehicles coming into the city from major hubs like Bengaluru, Krishnagiri, and Vellore, which currently face significant traffic congestion.

​On Tuesday, NHAI floated a tender for the 8.1-kilometer elevated corridor, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. According to Mr. I.S. Janakumaran, the project director of NHAI, the elevated corridor will have entry and exit points at its origin and destination but will not feature intermediate access ramps. He added that work is slated to begin within the next three months and is expected to be completed in 2.5 years. The Poonamallee-Maduravoyal stretch currently handles an average of 90,000 vehicles daily, and the new flyover will alleviate the one-hour delay typically caused by multiple junctions at Poonamallee, Mangadu, Thiruverkadu, and Vanagaram.

​New Corridor to Connect ORR and Sriperumbudur

​In addition to the Poonamallee-Maduravoyal flyover, another 13-kilometer corridor is planned to link the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Sriperumbudur. This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time, allowing commuters to cover a 22-kilometer distance in less than 20 minutes.

​Thiruvarur Bypass Project Also Underway

​NHAI’s infrastructure development efforts in the state also include the construction of a new four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass within the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH83. This bypass, which will be executed under the hybrid annuity model, has a project cost of Rs 796 crore.